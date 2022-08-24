NC DHHS Flu
Overnight crash partially shut down I-85 in north Charlotte

Crews say the lanes have reopened.
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash in North Charlotte shut down the northbound lanes of I-85 for hours.

The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WBTV one person was killed but details are limited at this time.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

