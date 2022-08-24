One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
Second fatal motorcycle wreck within the last 5 day in Rowan County
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Rowan County on Wednesday.
According to officials at the scene, the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Patterson Road near Kimball Road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
Officials say they believe speed was a factor in the accident.
No additional details have been released. This story will be updated.
This is the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Rowan County in the last five says. One person was killed in a crash on Clyde Poole Road at Poole Road on Saturday night.
