One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Rowan County on Wednesday.

According to officials at the scene, the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Patterson Road near Kimball Road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Officials say they believe speed was a factor in the accident.

No additional details have been released. This story will be updated.

This is the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Rowan County in the last five says. One person was killed in a crash on Clyde Poole Road at Poole Road on Saturday night.

