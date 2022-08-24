One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County.

According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Troopers say Jones came to a left turn leading onto Poole Road. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and it veered to the right, throwing Jones and the passenger from the bike.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

