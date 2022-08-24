A new light rail stop will be coming to South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are headed to the light rail in South End.

Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously voted to add another stop on the light rail in between the East/West Boulevard and New Bern stops along South Boulevard.

It would also include a pedestrian crossing.

In September of 2021, Charlotte City Council approved nearly $2 million to design a new stop.

City transit officials considering three options in South End, with one gaining the most support.

It would have a stop with an inbound station at Publix and an Outbound station near Sycamore brewery, with pedestrian track crossing connecting the two sides.

“That stop will be really good because you have to pick what side, if you’re going to walk the Publix side or the one with breweries,” Thomas Anthes said. “Being able to cross over would be a good thing.”

It would break up the almost seven blocks without street crossings.

“You have to come up and around, no that would be great, that would be fantastic,” Jennifer Schnabel said.

People walking the rail trail and riding the light rail say this could also make the high-traffic area safer.

“There’s definitely a ton of people who jump the fences and they’re just trying to cross and there’s no other way,” J. Schruise said. “They’re trying to get the breweries or whatever.”

As for a timeline, officials expect it won’t be until the end of 2026 that the stop is in use.

People in South End say it can’t come soon enough.

“As the city continues to grow that’s only gonna be a good thing to increase the stops,” Anthes said. “I think you’ll drive a lot more traffic on the public transit versus over on South Blvd.”

City transit officials say this additional stop will add roughly 90 seconds to your commute.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.