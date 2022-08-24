Man taken into custody after car chase ends in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been taken into custody after he led police on a chase in Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in the 7000 block of Old Concord Road, and went through Rockwell before ending on Fulton Street in Salisbury.

Once the suspect vehicle was stopped by a PIT maneuver, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended by a sheriff’s office K-9.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Rodriguez, had outstanding probation warrants and had been involved in a separate chase just this past Sunday.

Rodriguez was treated for his dog-bite injuries and then incarcerated at the detention center.

