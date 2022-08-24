Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat and humidity will continue to make a comeback across the Carolinas over the next several days.

Today: Sun and clouds, isolated shower or thunderstorm

Thursday : Very warm, PM scattered showers and storms

Friday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds for this Wednesday with only a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 70s in the mountains and upper 80s and lower 90s across the piedmont. Tonight, a few showers will be possible in the mountains otherwise expect mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of our area with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For Thursday into the weekend, a few upper-level disturbances along with a warm front lifting north will increases chances for showers and storms. On Thursday, there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon on Friday. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to upper 80s across the piedmont.

Rain chances this week (First Alert Weather)

Our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase over the weekend ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

