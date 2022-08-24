Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify man who wore NASA hoodie during robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Circle K convenience store located at 10000 N. Tryon Street.

Surveillance footage from inside of the business shows a man wearing a hoodie and mask walk up to the front counter of the business.

The video shows the man ask for something behind the counter. As the clerk places the item in front of the man, the individual pulls out a gun and points it right at the employee.

“This particular suspect points the handgun at the employee. You never know what the intent of the suspect is so it can be very dangerous,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows the armed man take money from the store’s cash register before leaving the business. Smith pointed out that the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with NASA logos.

“(He’s) wearing a NASA sweatshirt but more than likely I wanna say he doesn’t work for NASA,” said the detective.

Smith said the man’s attire could be a red flag for people on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“Anybody bundled up in the middle of August, almost 100-degree heat, yeah you should probably be paying attention to that individual,” said Smith.

The detective said that the man’s attire could stick out to people who know him.

“If you know this individual, if you’ve seen this individual on a daily basis, right away you would know who it is,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.