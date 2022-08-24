NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Corey Shanks has returned home after being released from hospital

He was badly injured when an alleged drunk driver hit his family’s SUV in July.
Corey and his family were driving home from South Carolina when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver in July.
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week Jessica Shanks sent this video of her husband, Corey, ringing the bell after his final inpatient therapy session.

Corey is the Matthews dad involved in an accident on July 10 in Clover, S.C. Prosecutors say an impaired driver slammed into the Shanks family car. Corey suffered a TBI. Even worse, the crash killed their 7-year-old son, Max.

Jessica, and their 4-year-old son, Griffin, survived.

Corey has fought to get better. This moment in the hospital right before he was discharged was meaningful for Jessica, and all those who love him.

The staff, Jessica also made sure to point out, was wearing crazy socks to honor Max (he loved crazy socks).

As we all go through life, seeing this video in my email tonight was a reminder of what Jessica said last week (I posted about Corey being released from the hospital then, though didn’t have the video at that moment): It’s okay to feel broken, and okay to find new ways to be put back together.

Jessica is still trying to find purpose to what happened to her family. She wants to make a difference.

There is more to come from her, I’m sure.

She’s a mother and wife who is a clear sparkplug of inspiration and positivity. But in the short-term, this video is a great reminder that we should hug the people we love, and always know that we don’t ever really know anything about the future.

Related: Father who was seriously injured in drunk-driver crash is taking steps again

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
Residents at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville say the person appointed by the developer to...
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton got answers directly from Flood about the perception he and other...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call

Latest News

Corey Shanks has returned home after being released from hospital
Brooks' Sandwich House announces it will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, for the filming of a...
Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming
Sandy Cannupp
Pink Cupcake Walk: Meet team member, Sandy Cannupp
Myra Harris
Cupcake Walk Survivor: Myra Harris