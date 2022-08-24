Corey Shanks has returned home after being released from hospital

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week Jessica Shanks sent this video of her husband, Corey, ringing the bell after his final inpatient therapy session.

Corey is the Matthews dad involved in an accident on July 10 in Clover, S.C. Prosecutors say an impaired driver slammed into the Shanks family car. Corey suffered a TBI. Even worse, the crash killed their 7-year-old son, Max.

Jessica, and their 4-year-old son, Griffin, survived.

Corey has fought to get better. This moment in the hospital right before he was discharged was meaningful for Jessica, and all those who love him.

The staff, Jessica also made sure to point out, was wearing crazy socks to honor Max (he loved crazy socks).

As we all go through life, seeing this video in my email tonight was a reminder of what Jessica said last week (I posted about Corey being released from the hospital then, though didn’t have the video at that moment): It’s okay to feel broken, and okay to find new ways to be put back together.

Jessica is still trying to find purpose to what happened to her family. She wants to make a difference.

There is more to come from her, I’m sure.

She’s a mother and wife who is a clear sparkplug of inspiration and positivity. But in the short-term, this video is a great reminder that we should hug the people we love, and always know that we don’t ever really know anything about the future.

Related: Father who was seriously injured in drunk-driver crash is taking steps again

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.