CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday.

The $1.8 billion budget includes several areas of reduction to cover employee salary increases. The state-mandated raises for employees were larger than originally expected.

Among the reduction was the local supplement increase being reduced to five percent instead of the planned 10 percent, hiring of additional support staff for student wellness being deferred, and an increase in English-language teachers being pared down.

“We are certainly happy that our employees received a 4% raise from the state,” said Board Chair Elyse Dashew. “It was unexpected, however, and we’ve had to cut back in some other areas, particularly since the county did not fully fund our request this year.”

To see the full budget presentation, click here.

The Board also approved Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh’s recommendations toward a comprehensive plan for programs, boundaries and facilities. The plan incorporates the district’s Capital Needs Assessment, student assignment review and magnet program updates. It is dependent upon a successful 2023 bond referendum.

