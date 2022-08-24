CMPD searching for man last seen at Atrium hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Sunday.

The Missing Person Unit is seeking assistance in locating 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola. He was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital on foot on Aug. 21.

Mottola is 5-foot-6 and around 130 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a beard and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a rosary on the side of his forearm and is missing a tooth on the right side of his upper teeth.

He is likely wearing cowboy boots with pistols stitched on the back. He has mental health concerns and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.