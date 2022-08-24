NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store

Officers say the shooter abandoned his car at a nearby McDonald’s.
Police say two men were having an argument when one shot the other and took off.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive.

Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning.

Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took off. The victim died at the hospital.

Surveillance cameras did capture the shooting, so police say they are working on a description of the shooter. Police say he left his car behind the nearby McDonald’s, and that investigators are looking through it for evidence.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WBTV or download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

