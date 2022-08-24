Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney will not press charges against former Concord Police officer Timothy Larson.

Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs in February. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord.

At the time of the shooting in February, police said Larson told Combs multiple times to stop and officers say he refused, leading to a physical confrontation between the two. Larson then fired his handgun at Combs, who later died from his injuries.

Combs’s mother, Virginia Tayara, and her attorneys were shown the video of the altercation. Tayara said it shows Larson shooting her son five times before reporting the shots fired call and then shooting Combs again after.

She also said no physical altercation could be seen in the video.

Larson was later fired from the for making “untruthful” statements about the incident when interviewed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

[Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February]

“Your continuous refusal to answer the questions that have been presented to you, despite several opportunities to do so, are detrimental to the continuity of operations of the City of Concord and the Concord Police Department,” Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek wrote.

Tayara filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Concord Police Department and Larson. She also alleges there was an excessive use of violence, and assault and battery.

The lawsuit sought monetary damages and requested a trial by jury. The family and the legal team in August said they wanted the Cabarrus District Attorney’s Office to file charges against Larson.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.