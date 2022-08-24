NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February

A former Concord police officer shot and killed a man who was attempting to steal a vehicle.
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February
Brandon Combs (left) was shot and killed by a Concord officer in February(Family Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney will not press charges against former Concord Police officer Timothy Larson.

Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs in February. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord.

At the time of the shooting in February, police said Larson told Combs multiple times to stop and officers say he refused, leading to a physical confrontation between the two. Larson then fired his handgun at Combs, who later died from his injuries.

Combs’s mother, Virginia Tayara, and her attorneys were shown the video of the altercation. Tayara said it shows Larson shooting her son five times before reporting the shots fired call and then shooting Combs again after.

She also said no physical altercation could be seen in the video.

Larson was later fired from the for making “untruthful” statements about the incident when interviewed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

[Concord Police fires officer that shot and killed burglary suspect in February]

“Your continuous refusal to answer the questions that have been presented to you, despite several opportunities to do so, are detrimental to the continuity of operations of the City of Concord and the Concord Police Department,” Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek wrote.

Tayara filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Concord Police Department and Larson. She also alleges there was an excessive use of violence, and assault and battery.

The lawsuit sought monetary damages and requested a trial by jury. The family and the legal team in August said they wanted the Cabarrus District Attorney’s Office to file charges against Larson.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris took care of a mouse problem at Country Ace Hardware and made the store his home for the...
Beloved ‘store cat’ taken from hardware store’s parking lot
WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton got answers directly from Flood about the perception he and other...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
Residents at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville say the person appointed by the developer to...
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Brooks' Sandwich House announces it will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, for the filming of a...
Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming

Latest News

The nationwide study is in its third trial phase. Doctors all over the country are looking for...
Vaccines for your child: Which should they get?
It's a big day for college students and graduates across America: President Joe Biden made a...
New details announced for student loan relief
“Brad Ives is a highly regarded leader whose experience, creativity, and wisdom make him an...
Catawba College introduces new Director of the Center for the Environment
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
Overnight shooting reported in Lenoir