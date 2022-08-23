NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

York, S.C. woman charged with impersonating law enforcement officer, police say

The incident happened in Horry County, according to officers.
A York County woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a South Carolina Law Enforcement...
A York County woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer in Horry County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer in Horry County.

Officers say they arrested Ashley Nicole Wilson, 33, of York, S.C. for an event that happened around Oct. 1, 2021.

According to an arrest warrant, Wilson impersonated an officer while in Horry County, S.C. to “obtain information that may not have otherwise been provided.”

Her Facebook records and witness statements were collected.

OTHER SOUTH CAROLINA NEWS: Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend.
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
The incident happened with about 7:00 left to play in the game. The game was not resumed. West...
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say

Latest News

Brooks' Sandwich House announces it will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, for the filming of a...
Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming
Transportation officials are holding two public meetings this week about the Interstate 85...
NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County
NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County
Held each spring and fall, the Charlotte AutoFair traditionally features more than 50 car club...
Charlotte Motor Speedway partners with Ray Evernham Enterprises to build on historic legacy of Charlotte AutoFair