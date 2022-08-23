West Rowan Middle School shifting to remote learning this week due to bacteria in building

ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - West Rowan Middle School will be holding class virtually for the rest of the week after the school told parents that it will need cleaning due to bacteria found.

In a letter Monday night to parents, Chief of Schools Dr. Greg Slate told parents that West Rowan Middle will be sanitized and thoroughly cleaned due to microbial growth that appeared on Aug. 17. Tests were initiated that day and showed that the building must be vacant to effectively complete the process.

On Monday afternoon following more tests, microbial growth was still present in the HVAC system.

The tests were negative for mold and additional janitorial crews thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the impacted areas.

Due to this development, the school will be remote for the rest of the week.

