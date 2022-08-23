NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

West Rowan Middle School shifting to remote learning this week due to bacteria in building

West Rowan Middle School
West Rowan Middle School(West Rowan Middle School)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - West Rowan Middle School will be holding class virtually for the rest of the week after the school told parents that it will need cleaning due to bacteria found.

In a letter Monday night to parents, Chief of Schools Dr. Greg Slate told parents that West Rowan Middle will be sanitized and thoroughly cleaned due to microbial growth that appeared on Aug. 17. Tests were initiated that day and showed that the building must be vacant to effectively complete the process.

On Monday afternoon following more tests, microbial growth was still present in the HVAC system.

The tests were negative for mold and additional janitorial crews thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the impacted areas.

Due to this development, the school will be remote for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
Person shot, injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

Latest News

York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV