Two brothers indicted for murder of Wake County deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers have been indicted for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo faced a judge in Wake County last week, and now has been indicted, along with his brother Alder, on first-degree murder charges.

The brothers were taken into custody in Burke County last week for questioning in the killing of Byrd.

The 48-year-old deputy was found dead around 1:00 a.m. last Friday in the southeastern part of Wake County. Officials believe the deputy had been shot several hours earlier.

A funeral was held for Byrd last Friday at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Alder Marin-Sotelo is being held in Forsyth County on a federal retainer before he is transferred to Wake County.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.