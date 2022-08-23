SWAT responding to barricaded subject in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its SWAT team and negotiators are attempting to de-escalate a situation involving a barricaded subject.

The situation is taking place Monday night in the 12000 block of Leaning Pine Lane.

CMPD asks citizens to avoid the area if possible and to follow the instructions of officers if you’re in the area.

More information will be provided when available.

