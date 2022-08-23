NC DHHS Flu
Register now: Pink Cupcake Walk to help local women, men battling breast cancer returns

All money raised benefits Go Jen Go!, a Charlotte-based charity helping cancer fighters.
WBTV News’ 2nd annual Pink Cupcake Walk is set for Saturday, October 1st, at 10 am on Truist...
WBTV News’ 2nd annual Pink Cupcake Walk is set for Saturday, October 1st, at 10 am on Truist Field(WBTV)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get excited! WBTV News’s 2nd annual Pink Cupcake Walk is set for Saturday, October 1st, at 10 am on Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.

This year’s walk—aimed at helping local women and men who battle breast cancer—is tracking to be much bigger than last year, which was already a wild success.

GO HERE TO SIGN UP >> http://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

🧁 What is the Pink Cupcake Walk? It’s an event WBTV dreamed up with Taste of Charlotte in 2021 to help Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters in our community. The walk is four laps (1/4 mile each) around the baseball field.

» Pink Cupcake Walk: Meet team member, Sandy Cannupp

You get a pink mini cupcake each time you round home plate, and everyone who registers gets a new 2022 #TeamMolly t-shirt.

If you can’t walk or don’t want to, you can sit in the shade in the stands and still be part of the program.

After the walk, Taste of Charlotte starts at 11 am in the concourse, and we can all stick around for the food festival.

It currently costs $30 to register. This is a discounted rate. The registration fee bumps up to $35 starting right after 11:59 pm on Friday, August 26th, 2022.

So, sign up now! Get your friends and family registered early as well. Every aspect is family-friendly and all money raised benefits Go Jen Go!, a Charlotte-based charity helping cancer fighters with housing, transportation, childcare, utilities, and groceries.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email Molly Grantham directly: molly.grantham@wbtv.com. The more the merrier. This amazing venue will hold us all.

