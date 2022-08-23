Popular NoDa sandwich shop closing Friday for SNL filming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A popular NoDa sandwich shop is closing its doors on Friday to make room from the crew at “Saturday Night Live.”

A post on Brooks’ Sandwich Shop’s Facebook page says SNL will be filming a skit at Brooks and nearby roads will be shut down.

“So this Friday we are closing due to universal filming,” the Facebook post stated. “Sorry for all the closed days we’ve been having this is one of the last days will be closing up!”

Restaurant staff said they’ll let patrons know when the SNL skit will be available for viewing.

According to WBTV’s news partners at Axios Charlotte, the SNL writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” were filming on North Davidson Street earlier this summer.

