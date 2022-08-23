Partly cloudy, warm Tuesday before rain chances return in the coming days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and warm air will dominate the forecast today with rain chances returning in the coming days.

Today: Partly cloudy, very warm

Rest of the week: Daily hit-or-miss storms

Seasonable temperatures continue through the weekend

Look for it to be partly cloudy and very warm for today with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the Piedmont and the mid-70s for the mountain communities. A stray shower is in the forecast, but the majority will stay dry. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s.

Rain chances will continue to stay low Wednesday with only an isolated storm for the afternoon/evening. Expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.

Mostly cloudy and very warm for Thursday with a few PM storms across the area. High temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s.

Rain chances will become more scattered into the weekend as our next cold front makes its way over. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

