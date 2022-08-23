NC DHHS Flu
Partly cloudy, warm Tuesday before rain chances return in the coming days

A stray shower is in the forecast, but the majority will stay dry.
A stray shower is in the forecast, but the majority will stay dry.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and warm air will dominate the forecast today with rain chances returning in the coming days.

  • Today: Partly cloudy, very warm
  • Rest of the week: Daily hit-or-miss storms
  • Seasonable temperatures continue through the weekend

Look for it to be partly cloudy and very warm for today with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the Piedmont and the mid-70s for the mountain communities. A stray shower is in the forecast, but the majority will stay dry. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s.

Rain chances will continue to stay low Wednesday with only an isolated storm for the afternoon/evening. Expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.

Mostly cloudy and very warm for Thursday with a few PM storms across the area. High temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s.

Rain chances will become more scattered into the weekend as our next cold front makes its way over. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

