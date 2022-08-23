One person shot and killed in northeast Charlotte
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.
Medic confirmed one person was killed on Sawyers Mill Road, close to North Tryon Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are investigating.
