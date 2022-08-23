NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders in Gaston County are holding a public meeting Tuesday night on the widening of Interstate 85.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is proposing to widen I-85 between U.S. 321 in Gastonia and N.C. 273 in Belmont. The estimated cost is $634.8 million, with a projected start date in 2024, according to officials.

NCDOT officials hope widening the 10-mile stretch from six lanes to eight will help reduce congestion in the area.

In order to make that happen, NCDOT says crews would have to replace or improve some bridges and intersections.

The railroad bridge west of Groves Street, as well as the Robinson Street and Groves Street bridge, would temporarily close for up to two years during construction.

NCDOT is hosting two public meetings on the project. The first is happening Tuesday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gaston College Kimbrell Campus Auditorium, located at 7220 Wilkinson Blvd., in Belmont.

A second meeting is happening Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gastonia Conference Center, located at 145 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Gastonia.

