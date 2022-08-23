Isolated to scattered late day storms stay in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures this week will generally stay in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains this week. Isolated to scattered storms are possible each afternoon.

Upper 80s for the piedmont Wednesday afternoon, with upper 70s in the mountains.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible each day this week.

Tropical development is possible as we get toward the end of August.

Tonight will remain partly to mostly cloudy and muggy, with patchy dense fog. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for the piedmont and upper 50s in the mountains.

Tomorrow's outlook (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s Wednesday through Friday across the piedmont, with highs in the upper 70s for the mountains. Isolated storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

A cold front will move into the region this weekend, bringing scattered rain showers and storm chances for Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains. Isolated storm chances continue for Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

Isolated rain and storm chances continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

Tropical Update: Currently, we are watching multiple weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, that could develop through the week. Weather data continues to show the potential for more tropical activity for the end of August and the beginning of September.

Tropical developments possible (First Alert Weather)

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

