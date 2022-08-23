Cupcake Walk Survivor: Myra Harris

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You guys wouldn’t believe the amount of incredible Survivor, Thriver, and Fighter stories in my inbox since yesterday. Sending our first #TeamMolly “Pink Cupcake Walk” email got many of us connected.

This is why tonight I’m just over-the-top excited to share yet another team member beating odds and full of inspiration. Myra Harris was diagnosed with Stage 2B Invasive Ductal Carcinoma during COVID. She couldn’t be seen by her OB/GYN for four months, she says, because in 2020 doctors weren’t seeing patients in-house from March until June.

This, despite the fact she was discharging blood from her nipple. Graphic, but true. Anyone who has ever battled breast cancer or known someone who has won’t be surprised by that raw fact.

”I’ve had chemo, a double mastectomy, emergency surgery after the double mastectomy, 18 lymph nodes removed, both nipples removed, 30 rounds of radiation, an almost 10-hour reconstructive surgery in 2021, another reconstructive surgery this past March in 2022, and I’ll have a third reconstructive surgery in November,” Myra said. “However, giving back has been on my heart since the diagnosis. I knew I wanted to do something. So I pushed forward with launching the Cancer Gave me Life Foundation, Inc. Our mission is to assist breast cancer patients by providing support and empowerment through their diagnosis, treatment, and beyond.”

Her charity is a registered 501©3 in Charlotte >> [www.cancergavemelifefoundation.org]

In addition to fighting cancer and founding her own foundation, Myra has had a busy professional career, and on top of that, written a cookbook and turned her passion for baking into a business. Last year, she says she donated dessert bags to the American Cancer Society for patients at various facilities.

”Cancer has given me patience, perseverance, and resilience,” she said. “Which is why I named my foundation ‘Cancer Gave me Life.’”Might I say, when Myra reached out two weeks ago to ask about the Pink Cupcake Walk and how she could personally get involved in the breast cancer cause in Charlotte (she had just moved back here after being out of state for years), her go-getter attitude jumped through the phone.

She instantly signed up for our walk, got her friends to sign up, and then got me a dozen of her homemade cookies. All individually wrapped, labeled, and delivered in a box of packaging fit for royalty. Love that Myra wants to help other groups and connect with this cause, and am so glad she’ll be there October 1st.

You can sign up to join us here >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMoll

As always, feel free to share. Hi again, Myra. Hopefully this post comes as a surprise to you. Thank you for the chocolate chip walnut fudge raisin butterscotch deliciousness that I couldn’t get enough of. Know it’s cupcakes on October 1st, not cookies, but think you’ll find the local bakeries handing out treats impressive.-MollyPS: Another fun fact about this generous lady? She says she began her career working for the CIA.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.