Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash is slowing traffic at Interstate 85 North near mile marker 38 in Charlotte early Tuesday morning, transportation officials say.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, that is in the area of I-85 near Interstate 77.

The left lane is closed in that area. Traffic cameras show traffic at a near standstill around 6:20 a.m.

According to the NCDOT, the expected impact to traffic is high.

Drivers can avoid it by taking Beatties Ford Road to LaSalle Street, then Atando Avenue back to I-85.

