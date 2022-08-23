NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte

Traffic cameras show traffic at a near standstill around 6:20 a.m.
Traffic cameras show traffic at a near standstill around 6:20 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash is slowing traffic at Interstate 85 North near mile marker 38 in Charlotte early Tuesday morning, transportation officials say.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, that is in the area of I-85 near Interstate 77.

The left lane is closed in that area. Traffic cameras show traffic at a near standstill around 6:20 a.m.

According to the NCDOT, the expected impact to traffic is high.

Drivers can avoid it by taking Beatties Ford Road to LaSalle Street, then Atando Avenue back to I-85.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend.
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
The incident happened with about 7:00 left to play in the game. The game was not resumed. West...
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say

Latest News

Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte
Gas prices in Charlotte have declined for the eighth straight week.
Charlotte gas prices drop 9 cents over past week
A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions after a crash took down power lines.
Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
A deadly crash happened overnight on Pat Garrett Street at Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte