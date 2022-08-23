Charlotte Motor Speedway partners with Ray Evernham Enterprises to build on historic legacy of Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have announced that the historic motorsports and entertainment venue has partnered with Ray Evernham Enterprises to build on the legacy of the Charlotte AutoFair. Established in 1977, AutoFair is semi-annual event that brings together thousands of classics, customs, hot rods and muscle cars for a multi-day showcase of all things automotive.

Held each spring and fall, the Charlotte AutoFair traditionally features more than 50 car club displays and more than 7,500 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. Throughout the show, more than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models are available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway. The next event is scheduled for Sept. 8-10, 2022.

“From his hall of fame NASCAR career to his commitment to restoring and telling the stories of classic cars, Ray’s resume speaks for itself,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s parent company, Speedway Motorsports. “Ray has his finger squarely on the pulse of all things car culture. His vast expertise and limitless connections across the automotive industry will help us further cement the Charlotte AutoFair as one of the preeminent car shows in the country.”

Few names are as synonymous with automotive excellence over the last 40 years as Evernham. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, innovative team owner and motorsports analyst has had an equally impressive run restoring vintage vehicles and telling automotive stories from the past as host of Velocity’s AmeriCarna and NBCSN’s Glory Road.

The opportunity to tie himself to an event with as much history and tradition as the Charlotte AutoFair was one he just couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve known the Smith family for a long time and I know anything they do, they do first-class,” Evernham said. “I’ve been to AutoFair more times than I can count through the years and I know where it stands among the great automotive shows in the country. When Marcus approached me about teaming up to grow AutoFair and push it to the next level, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to see what we can do together to continue to shine the spotlight on the evolving car scene.”

TICKETS:

AutoFair is set to return to Charlotte Motor Speedway Sept. 8-10. Single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday for adults. A weekend pass is available for just $40. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, purchase at the gate, or call 800-455-FANS (3267).

