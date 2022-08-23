Another water line break reported in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Fort Mill has announced another water line break.

The newest break was reported Tuesday morning in the area of Still Avenue and Old Nation Road.

While crews work to repair the break, residents in the area might experience low water pressure. After the work is done, they could see water discoloration or air in the line.

Customers can flush the lines for about five minutes to help with potential discoloration or air.

This is the sixth time a break was reported in town over the last three months with incidents on June 30, July 5, July 12, Aug. 4 and Aug. 15.

