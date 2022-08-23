NC DHHS Flu
Abandoned Concord home damaged by fire

More than two dozen Concord firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Monday...
More than two dozen Concord firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Monday night.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Concord battled a fire overnight at an abandoned house.

Fire officials say that at 11:57 p.m. on Monday, Concord Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 147 Cabarrus Ave E.

Firefighters arrived within 2 minutes and found an abandoned house with smoke and fire showing. The fire was brought under control within 19 minutes.

Personnel on the scene included four Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, one Rescue Company and two Battalion Chiefs with a total of 24 firefighters.

Assistance was received from Cabarrus EMS and the Concord Police Department as well. There were no injuries and no families were displaced from this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

