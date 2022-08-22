York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use.

The old Finley Road Elementary School was set up for active shooter training, teaching deputies to know their roles should an actual shooter come into a school or anywhere else. The active shooter training goes through two different scenarios so deputies are as trained as possible for the real thing.

Finley Road Elementary School sounded like a war zone on Monday. The loud and intense training put deputies like Donta McClure at the doorstep of the worst possible scenario—a school shooting.

”Your heart’s pumping and your mind is thinking all over the place,” says McClure.

McClure got tapped to be a school resource officer starting in September, so this training hits home for him.

”You gotta eliminate that threat because you have faculty, staff and students so you gotta eliminate that threat for them,” he says.

That is why York County ran this training over and over and over again. Even putting WBTV’s South Carolina reporter Morgan Newell through it to show just how difficult these situations are. Trainer Grady Gonzales says it’s as real and intense as if it was the real thing.

”If you make it easy on somebody and they score 100 percent, you didn’t do anything for them. We go out and we stress them as hard as we can, we push them as hard as we can. If that person only scores an 80 or 85 I’ll take that 80 percent over the false 100 percent. And you know in York County what you’re getting yourself into. These people are ready to show up and go to work,” says Gonzales.

The York County Sheriff’s Office motto for this situation is running at the threat. Sheriff Kevin Tolson says what happened in Uvalde, Texas “will not happen here.” Anyone, even the sheriff, could be the difference between life and death.

”I just want to reassure parents that we’re training to go to the threat and eliminate the threat as soon as possible. We don’t assemble. We don’t wait,” says Tolson.

Tolson says a school setting is the unfortunate most likely scenario where an active shooter situation can happen, but the true test of these deputies is getting that training down enough for it to apply anywhere.

”Unfortunately, one day it may be real here. And we don’t want that. None of us want that but in the event, it is that we have to be in the mindset that this is what we have to do. You train to ingrain,” says the sheriff.

York County Sheriff’s Office says the first goal is to stop the killing. Then second, stop the bleeding. Both of those aspects in the training today.

