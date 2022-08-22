WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police looking for active shooter in midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say three people were shot in the midtown area, and the shooter remains at large.

The department was advising people Monday afternoon to stay off the streets in the area, describing the situation as “active.”

Residents were advised to stay off the streets in the midtown areas, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street Northeast and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street Northwest.

