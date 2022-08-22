Update: Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury gave more information on Monday as to what may have prompted a panic near the end of the Salisbury High-West Rowan football game at Ludwig Stadium on Friday night.

They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun” is likely what led to the evacuation of the stadium in the fourth quarter.

Police say that they did not find any evidence that any shots were fired and that no gun was found.

According to police, officers were working the game on Friday night when they were told about a possible fight near the press box. As they went to that location, a parent showed police a social media post that said a shooting would take place in the parking lot near the library. That parking lot is behind the press box.

As police were gathered near the press box, a police officer reported hearing a female voice scream “he’s got a gun.” Fans immediately began to get up and leave. An announcement was made over the public address system for fans to leave the stadium. Players, coaches, and personnel on the field got on the ground. Police and others helped people to get out of the stadium.

Three people received minor injuries when they were stepped on during the evacuation, according to police.

Police officers and firefighters near the press box did not hear any shots fired, according to police, though some witnesses did report hearing shots, and some called 911 to report gunshots.

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools issued this statement following the incident: When something occurs impacting our school system, we want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information. Out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with law enforcement, the Salisbury High School vs. West Rowan High School football game ended early due to police reports of gunshots at the stadium.

The Salisbury Police Department has confirmed that there were no shots fired and no guns were found. We appreciate the quick action by Salisbury Police Department as well as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and first responders who worked to keep everyone safe.

Student safety is the highest priority for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and we are all working diligently every day to ensure that our school events remain a safe environment for all of our students and staff. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work with us in that process.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said on Monday that it was fortunate that no one was seriously hurt in the rush to leave the stadium. His advice was that fans remain clam and try to help others so that any evacuations can take place in an orderly fashion.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.