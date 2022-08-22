NC DHHS Flu
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
By Brittney Hazelton and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home’s roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it.

Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home.

“It appears to be something that went awry when it came to the weight after they cut a section of the tree off and it caused what you see to happen,” Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella told KSLA. “In doing so, the boom of the truck went through the house and so it damaged the house significantly.”

Guastella said everyone inside the house was able to get out on the opposite side and weren’t hurt.

The driver of the crane was also uninjured.

It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

