Seasonably warm, with isolated to scattered storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid to upper 70s for the mountains, as we continue through the work week. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible at times, mainly for later in the week.

No major tropical development at the moment, yet closely watching.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and muggy, with spotty rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 60s for the piedmont, and upper 50s in the mountains.

7 Day Precipitation changes (WBTV)

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday across the piedmont, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for the mountains. Tuesday should mainly be dry, yet isolated storms are possible for mid to late in the work week.

A cold front will move into the region this weekend, bringing scattered rain shower and storm chances for Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains. Isolated storm chances continue for Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

Scattered rain and storms continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

Tropical Update: Currently, we are watching a weather disturbance off the coast of Africa, that could develop more by later this week. Weather data continues to show the potential for more tropical activity for the end of August and beginning of September.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

