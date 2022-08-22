NC DHHS Flu
President’s Cup teams starting to take shape

President's Cup at Quail Hollow in Charlotte
President's Cup at Quail Hollow in Charlotte(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the BMW Championship wrapping up today, we now know the top 6 players who will make up the U.S. Team and the 8 players who will make up the International Team at the President’s Cup here in Charlotte.

The U.S. Team will be lead by the #1 golfer in the world Scottie Scheffler.

This will be Scheffler’s first President’s Cup, but he’s no stranger to the big stage and excelling on it as Scheffler won the Masters back in April.

Also representing the U.S. is Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow back in 2017.

The International Team will be led by Cameron Smith, who is the #2 golfer in the world and won the Open Championship back in July.

Here is the list of players who have qualified for the President’s Cup.

U.S. Team

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Patrick Cantlay

3. Xander Schauffele

4. Sam Burns

5. Justin Thomas

6. Tony Finau

International Team

1. Cameron Smith (Australia)

2. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

3. Sungjae Im (South Korea)

4. Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

5. Joohyung “Tom” Kim (South Korea)

6. Corey Conners (Canada)

7. Adam Scott (Australia)

8. Mito Pereira (Chile)

Each team will have 12 players, so that still leaves captain’s picks.

International captain Trevor Immelman will announce his on September 6th and U.S. captain Davis Love III will announce his on September 7th.

The President’s Cup will be played at the Quail Hollow Club September 20th-25th.

