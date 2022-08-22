Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seven days away and more vacancies remain.

CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program.

CMS is actively trying to recruit EC staff. The district is offering a monthly pay bonus of $200 plus a $2500 sign-on bonus. The district also has a new position in place to cut down the amount of paperwork staff need to fill out. The teacher must be hired by October 31 to receive both payments.

Dr. Ann White is the Associate Superintendent of Student Services in the EC department. She says CMS is actively working to recruit licensed EC teachers.

“Our plan is to identify all of the qualified fully licensed EC teachers that we can,” White said.

The EC Program supports students with disabilities and ensures they have the full continuum of resources, an individual education plan, and support to reach their full potential.

Tamesha and Kenneth Frazier are two of the hundreds of parents in CMS with a child in the EC program. Their son Aaron is a rising fourth grader at Parkside Elementary School and is on the Autism spectrum. His favorite subject is science and when he grows up he wants to be a paleontologist.

Aaron’s parents say he passed the third grade with flying colors, a trend they want to continue, but are fearful of after learning his school has an EC teacher vacancy.

“If Aaron doesn’t get the accommodations that he needs it would mean that he could lose the knowledge that he has gained over the years,” Tamesha said.

Tamesha says Aaron did very well in third grade thanks to his EC teacher who worked closely with him to go above and beyond on his IEP.

“He scored threes and fours on his EOG. He was on the A/B honor roll,” Tamesha said.

CMS is hiring guest teachers specifically for the EC positions and will be pairing each guest teacher with a district office and licensed EC department staff member.

In order to apply as an unlicensed guest teacher, you must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma. The same goes for licensed guest teachers but they must have a current or expired teaching license from NC or another state and a bachelor’s degree.

“We will provide a whole suite of support for those guest teachers, we have central office staff who are licensed in EC and who will be providing training, coaching, and daily support to these guest teachers in terms of helping them with lesson plans, supervising their lesson planning, checking in with the delivery of instruction, helping write the IEPS and helping host those IEP meetings,” White said.

“I do not agree with a visiting teacher or anyone from the district coming in and assisting a visiting teacher,” Tamesha said. “My recommendation is they send someone directly from the district to assist Aaron or look at their pool of teachers and if they see there are multiple teachers at one school send them to the school with the highest need.”

WBTV reported in May that there are roughly 12,000 students in the EC program, each one with different needs and abilities, which is where the specific IEP comes into play.

“What we do for him now is going to be reflected be reflected ten to twenty years from now,” Kenneth said.

IEPs are designed to be specific for each child and create a roadmap for resources and their preferred classroom setting. This includes a self-contained setting meaning the child has more one-on-one instruction for a longer period of time or resource level which means students spend a majority of time in their other classes and the EC teacher either visit their class for added support or the child has “pull out” time to go over certain skills.

“We call that the continuum, from just as much as the child, needs all the way up to the whole full day. Whatever their level of need, each school has to provide that whole continuum of service,” White said.

Aaron’s IEP includes “pull-out time” for math and reading. His parents fear a guest teacher without EC experience and a license won’t be able to fully support Aaron’s IEP or his other needs.

“I’ve been very very impressed with Parkside over the years and as we said this is his fourth year...he’s really infatuated with the teachers that he’s had but now there’s going to be a light break and because of that discontinuity, it’s going to affect him,” Kenneth said.

If parents have any concerns about their child’s IEP, instruction, learning environment, etc. White recommends they contact the school, administration, and the EC liaison.

Related: Accessing EC services

“It is our goal to provide the highest quality of service to their child so they should reach out if they have concerns,” White said.

Parents can contact the EC department at 980-343-6960 or ec@cms.k12.nc.us.

If a parent feels their child’s IEP wasn’t followed properly, by law the school is required to do compensatory services which means “making it up” so it is done correctly.

Click here to see more information on the parent advisory council and other organizations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.