One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's major crash unit was called to the scene to piece together what happened.
The crash happened on Pat Garrett Street off Statesville Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following an overnight crash in north Charlotte, authorities said.

The crash happened on Pat Garrett Street off Statesville Avenue.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a WBTV crew at the scene said it appeared one car struck a parked car and then overturned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s major crash unit was called to the scene to piece together what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

