One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following an overnight crash in north Charlotte, authorities said.

The crash happened on Pat Garrett Street off Statesville Avenue.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a WBTV crew at the scene said it appeared one car struck a parked car and then overturned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s major crash unit was called to the scene to piece together what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

