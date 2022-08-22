One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported at approximately 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say neighbors called 911 to report that the camper was on fire.

According to law enforcement, one person died in the camper.

No additional details have been released.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.