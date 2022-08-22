Man charged in May shooting that killed 26-year-old in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 26-year-old’s murder in west Charlotte back in May.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Avalon Avenue on May 12 and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene, and authorities later identified the victim as 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson.

During the investigation, authorities identified 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams as a suspect in Jackson’s murder.

On Aug. 16, detectives arrested Williams and charged him with first-degree murder, conspiring to commit first-degree murder, shooting into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD homicide unit detective.

