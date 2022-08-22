NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways

Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A summer’s worth of rain fell in Dallas in less than 24 hours.

The National Weather Service says the city has gotten more than seven inches of rain since Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles, as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads.

The deluge brought flash flooding, and some people had to be rescued overnight.

Emergency officials say they are responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads, the Associated Press reported.

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.”

Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

The area averages between seven and eight inches of rain during the summer months of June, July and August, combined.

It comes amid a “flash drought” that has developed over what had been an extremely dry first half of 2022 for the state.

The drought monitor summary said the big storm is essentially erasing the rainfall deficits in Dallas, although large deficits remain for other areas of the state.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
Person shot, injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant

Latest News

Members of the Indiana State football team console one another after a vigil at Memorial...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing
The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
A man on death row married a woman with whom he shares faith.
'She has been at my side through it all': Death row inmate finds hope in love
Police were called to Avalon Avenue back in May for a deadly shooting.
Man charged in May shooting that killed 26-year-old in west Charlotte