Drake Maye gets the call as North Carolina QB starter

Maye is the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye, while his brother Luke was a star for the Tar Heels basketball team
Drake Maye, a student-athlete and quarterback for the Myers Park High School football team,...
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Mack Brown says Drake Maye will start at quarterback when the Tar Heels open the season Saturday against Florida A&M.

Maye is a redshirt freshman who had been competing with third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell to get the first shot at replacing quarterback Sam Howell.

Maye is the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye, while his brother Luke was a star for the Tar Heels basketball team and helped them win the 2017 NCAA championship. Maye, an in-state recruit, originally committed to Alabama.

Howell was the Tar Heels’ starter the past three seasons but is now in the NFL. Brown said there wasn’t much separation between Maye and Criswell. He added that Criswell will get opportunities if the offense is not moving the ball.

Maye has appeared in only two games and thrown 10 passes in his college career. But both players are inexperienced, considering Criswell has appeared in seven games with 25 pass attempts.

This will be the Tar Heels’ earliest start to the season since facing Oklahoma on Aug. 25, 2001.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

