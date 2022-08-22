NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, holds his face mask in his hands as he attends a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing on about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, May 11 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name, and the subject of partisan attacks, during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”

Biden praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
Person shot, injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
highway shooting
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis