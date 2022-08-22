NC DHHS Flu
Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

