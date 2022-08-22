NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Mae Wallace

Mae Wallace (left) with her family niece (Heather) and great-niece (Madison Mae) born August...
Mae Wallace (left) with her family niece (Heather) and great-niece (Madison Mae) born August 16th who will be walking in her stroller.(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ooooo... love this story. Mae Wallace, on the far left holding the baby, is a breast cancer Survivor who lives in Mrytle Beach. She used to live in Denver, in Lincoln County.

This year is her 20th year of Survivorship. She read about our Pink Cupcake Walk here on Facebook, and is coming to Charlotte from Mrytle to walk on October 1st. She, and other family members, are already signed up.

Her new great-niece she’s holding? Her name is Madison Mae. She was born August 16th and she, too, will be walking (rolling?) in her stroller around the Charlotte Knights baseball field with us.

”I am so excited to be walking in this year’s Pink Cupcake Walk,” Mae wrote after our first team note went out last week. “On July 15th, I became a 20-year Survivor! I moved to North Myrtle Beach four years ago and will be coming up to join the walk, with my granddaughter, daughter-in-law, and niece. We can’t wait!”

How awesome is that? Photos of her family, and a picture of Mae taken a few years ago at Lake Norman, are posted below.

Mae Wallace 2
Mae Wallace 2(WBTV)

IF YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO BE AT OUR WALK, SIGN UP NOW. THE REGISTRATION FEE BUMPS UP AT THE END OF THIS WEEK. Currently, it’s $30 to sign up. For that you get the cupcakes, a 2022 #TeamMolly t-shirt, are part of the event, and are helping support local breast cancer charity, Go Jen Go!

THE REGISTRATION BUMPS UP TO $35 THIS COMING FRIDAY NIGHT. SO, PLEASE, SIGN UP NOW. LINK TO SIGN UP >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

Thanks, Mae, for being such an encouragement.If anyone has any questions about the walk that aren’t answered in the link to register, email me directly. Happy to help. EMAIL: Molly.Grantham@wbtv.com-Molly

PS: Everyone is automatically a part of #TeamMolly, but we welcome anyone who also wants to start their own social team as part of the event. Having one big team (#TeamMolly) helps everyone signing up individually feel easily included, but again, all other social teams also invited.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
An investigation is underway after a deadly camper fire Sunday night in Rowan County.
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
Person shot, injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

Latest News

The city's safe communities committee signed off on social districts earlier this month.
Charlotte city leaders to vote on allowing social districts
Charlotte city leaders to vote on allowing social districts
Years in the making, the Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote on the Unified Development...
Charlotte City Council votes to pass Unified Development Ordinance
Charlotte City Council scheduled to vote on Unified Development Ordinance