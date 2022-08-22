NC DHHS Flu
Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

For those headed in that direction, they’ll want to take Old Pineville Road instead until the scene is cleared.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash has shut down South Boulevard in both directions just south of Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte.

A car hit a power pole and there are power lines hanging low over South Boulevard.

Duke Energy’s website was not showing any outages associated with the crash.

WBTV is also asking Medic if anyone was hurt.



Get real-time traffic updates here.

