CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City.

Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27.

Hall was shot and killed on John Adams Road in northeast Charlotte just after 9 p.m.

Police identified Hall as the suspect and arrested him on Monday. He is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.