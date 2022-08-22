Clouds, spotty thunderstorms possible for Monday afternoon, evening
Today will feature more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, PM thunderstorms
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Low rain chances, very warm
- Thursday through Saturday: Storm chances return
Today will feature more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Dry conditions are expected during the overnight with lows falling to the upper 60s.
Mostly sunny and very warm for Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s with only an isolated shower in the forecast. Rain chances will stay low Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.
Rain chances will become more scattered Thursday into Saturday as our next cold front makes its way over. High temperatures will linger in the mid-80s.
Have a great week!
