Clouds, spotty thunderstorms possible for Monday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will linger through today with spotty thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening.

Today will feature more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Dry conditions are expected during the overnight with lows falling to the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny and very warm for Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s with only an isolated shower in the forecast. Rain chances will stay low Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will become more scattered starting Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

Rain chances will become more scattered Thursday into Saturday as our next cold front makes its way over. High temperatures will linger in the mid-80s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

