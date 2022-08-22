NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever

The festivities returned after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend.
A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend.

Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.

“It feels so good,” one attendee said. “I can’t believe I missed two years of it!”

There were more than 40 floats and 10,000 people marching in the parade Sunday, with thousands more cheering them on.

“You can clearly tell that Charlotte’s got a strong sense of local community which is amazing, and it really felt like everyone’s out for each other and celebrating everyone,” Jeremy Hale, who came all the way from Sydney, Australia, to celebrate Pride, said.

Charlotte Pride said they are celebrating 20 years creating a place of love and acceptance in the Queen City.

