NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte gas prices drop 9 cents over past week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.57, down 7 cents from last week’s $3.64 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 9.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.65 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the tenth straight week of declines.

The price is 1 cent higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.66 a gallon on Aug. 22, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 78.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.34 per gallon as of Aug. 21 while the most expensive is $4.49 a gallon, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.97 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.57, down 7 cents from last week’s $3.64 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck driver and company owner David Satterfield has faced felony charges, lawsuits and...
Tow truck driver facing felonies, injunction, criminal contempt charge, keeps towing three days after WBTV Investigation
Person shot, injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to...
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs, left with massive property with no tenant
Austin David Talbert
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

Latest News

They call themselves the Fidget Gals, and they make the blankets to donate to their peers...
Group at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury create “fidget blankets” for those with dementia, autism
Years in the making, the Charlotte City Council is scheduled to vote on the Unified Development...
Charlotte City Council scheduled to vote on Unified Development Ordinance
A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions after a crash took down power lines.
Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
A deadly crash happened overnight on Pat Garrett Street at Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte