Charlotte gas prices drop 9 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 9.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.65 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the tenth straight week of declines.

The price is 1 cent higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.66 a gallon on Aug. 22, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 78.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.34 per gallon as of Aug. 21 while the most expensive is $4.49 a gallon, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.97 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.57, down 7 cents from last week’s $3.64 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

