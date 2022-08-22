Charlotte city leaders to vote on allowing social districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One of the most-watched votes during Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting is on social districts.

This would allow a designated area where people could carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place.

They’ve been approved in other communities like Kannapolis and Salisbury, and soon they could pop up in Charlotte neighborhoods like uptown, Plaza Midwood and South End.

The city’s Safe Communities Committee signed off on social districts earlier this month.

There are some who worry drinking could get out of hand and create a dangerous environment, while others say this is a no-brainer and will bring more customers to hot spot areas.

“We in Plaza Midwood have a string of great breweries. We’re kind of a hub for breweries now in Charlotte, and so all of our breweries are behind the idea of people being able to experience the brewing culture,” Clifton Castelloe, president of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, said.

Monday night’s vote is to approve the idea of social districts, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be seen overnight. The next step would be the application process.

