Charlotte City Council scheduled to vote on Unified Development Ordinance

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on the Unified Development Ordinance during Monday night’s meeting.

It’s the zoning plan and set of rules to regulate future construction and development in Charlotte. Neighborhoods full of single-family homes would change if the UDO passes.

It would allow developers to build duplexes or larger developments in areas currently zoned for single-family housing.

While supporters say this part of the UDO would provide affordable housing and modernize otherwise outdated regulations, opponents worry this will alter Charlotte’s neighborhoods and accelerate gentrification.

Back in July several people told the city council what they thought about the proposal.

“One day they’re going to wake up and their neighbors’ homes are going to be demolished and added duplexes and triplexes, which is not fair to those that have invested years of their time and money to have a place of their own,” UDO opponent Karen Henning previously said.

“The main reason we’re doing what we’re doing is because we have to have a community where we can continue to give housing options so that everybody can afford to live in Charlotte,” supporter Sam Spencer said back in July.

Opponents have tried to strip that language from the UDO, something that could happen during Monday’s city council meeting.

For those who live in a neighborhood with an HOA, those rules will apply, regardless of what the city council does.

The UDO would apply to residents who don’t have an HOA.

Check back with WBTV for the results of the city council vote.

