Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

These pictures were taken at the Fifth Third bank inn Kannapolis.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft.

Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.

Deputies say the suspect appears to have a flame tattoo on his left forearm and a Grim Reaper style tattoo on his right forearm. He is more than likely using this ID at other financial institutions.

This is an active investigation, according to deputies. Anyone with additional information or who can identify this subject, please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93-CRIME.

